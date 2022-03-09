Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 422 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $20,541,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $192.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

