Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 954 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Masco were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 450.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

