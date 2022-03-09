Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gannett by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 38.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 346,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $641.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.50. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Gannett (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

