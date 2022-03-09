Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.76. 1,768,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,267. Welltower has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

