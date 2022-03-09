Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 88,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

