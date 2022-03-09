Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDO shares. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of WDO traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.50. 233,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,196. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$16.77.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.