Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDO shares. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of WDO traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.50. 233,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,196. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

