Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) versus Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Financial Contrast

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $11.78 billion 1.20 $2.02 billion $15.58 7.06 Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 17.11% 26.37% 12.53% Origin Materials N/A -2.82% -1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 1 4 9 0 2.57 Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50

Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus price target of $117.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.39%. Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Westlake Chemical.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Origin Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility. The Vinyls segment manufactures and sells building products fabricated from polyvinyl chloride, including pipe, fittings, profiles, foundation, building products, fence and deck components, window and door components, film and sheet products. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

