Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPK) Plans $0.51 Interim Dividend

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5131 per share on Sunday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
