Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 17.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 17.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 227,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 312,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.45 million and a PE ratio of 21.21.

In other news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$324,364.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

