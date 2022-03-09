Westwater Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,566 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,643% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 call options.

Shares of WWR stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Westwater Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Westwater Resources by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 812,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westwater Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the second quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the second quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

