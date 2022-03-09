Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

