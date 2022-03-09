Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $11.91. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 6,210 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.
Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)
Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.
