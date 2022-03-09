Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $11.91. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 6,210 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 127,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

