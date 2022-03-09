White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,032.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,036.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,058.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.74. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

