Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.29

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.29 and last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 1198102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Insiders have bought a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $338,840 in the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

