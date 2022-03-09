William M. Cook Buys 2,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Boston Partners grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

