William Paul Livek Buys 130,002 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider William Paul Livek purchased 130,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get comScore alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.