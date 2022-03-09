William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon Purchases 898 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,820.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth John Stephon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Kenneth John Stephon purchased 6,720 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. William Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,744,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

