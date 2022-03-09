Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,071 shares of company stock worth $1,341,545 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

