Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 25,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $39.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

