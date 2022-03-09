Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,796.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,796.88 ($62.85).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.99) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.13), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,313,155.14).

LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 381.90 ($5.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,898.90 ($37.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,642. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,127.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,493.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.31).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

