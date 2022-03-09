WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $99.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.33.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNS opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

