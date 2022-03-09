Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 98,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 227,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

