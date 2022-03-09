Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $893,000 Stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

BATS LEAD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,737 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

