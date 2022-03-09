Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 4,474,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,496,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

