Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 107 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

