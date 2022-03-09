Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.90

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 16263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.