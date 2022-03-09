World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $60.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 297.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

