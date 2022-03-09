Wrapped BNB Price Tops $396.42 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $396.42 or 0.00938623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $542.45 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.50 or 0.06486467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,092.61 or 0.99664915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,047,625 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

