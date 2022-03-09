Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone Sells 31,086 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.