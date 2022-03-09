Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.38.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

