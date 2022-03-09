Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 43,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,402,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $598.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after buying an additional 40,200,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after buying an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 21,336.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 3,403,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,679,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.