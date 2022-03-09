Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 43,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,402,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.
The company has a market cap of $598.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57.
About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
