Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

