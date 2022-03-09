Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $96.3-$97.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.79 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.45.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,210. Yext has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $636.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.