YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

