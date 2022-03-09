YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after buying an additional 208,182 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after buying an additional 91,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. 15,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

