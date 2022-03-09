YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.58. 753,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $535.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

