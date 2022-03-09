York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%.
York Water stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. York Water has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.42%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.
York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on York Water (YORW)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.