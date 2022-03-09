York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%.

York Water stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. York Water has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

