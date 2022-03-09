Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $33.00 million. DHI Group reported sales of $32.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DHX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,496. The stock has a market cap of $284.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

