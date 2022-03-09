Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.27). Freshpet posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 42.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.15. 5,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.19. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.