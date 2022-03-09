Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to announce $23.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $19.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $98.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $103.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.41 million, with estimates ranging from $90.96 million to $109.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.85. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

