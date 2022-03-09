Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.16. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Bank of Canada.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

NYSE:RY opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.