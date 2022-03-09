Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $217.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.19 million and the lowest is $204.10 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $216.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $905.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.97 million to $975.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $934.15 million, with estimates ranging from $868.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 414.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

