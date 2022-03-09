Zacks: Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. MarketAxess posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

MKTX opened at $340.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.25. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $546.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

