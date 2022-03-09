Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.54. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

MDT stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 68,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

