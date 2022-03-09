Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.