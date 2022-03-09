Zacks: Analysts Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PPTA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 186,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $295.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.87.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

