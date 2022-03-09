Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $450.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.