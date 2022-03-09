Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $328.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.95 million. Monro posted sales of $305.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

MNRO stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 199,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,360. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Monro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

