Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.74 Million

Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will report sales of $85.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.40 million and the lowest is $77.10 million. Wingstop posted sales of $70.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $363.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $376.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $423.72 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $437.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, hitting $133.72. The company had a trading volume of 396,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.72. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,071 shares of company stock worth $1,341,545 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

