Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DFFN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 6,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,181. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

